WATCH LIVESoon: Governor Ron DeSantis holds a coronavirus briefing
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMPet Vet Dream Team
    11:00 AMHope in the Wild
    11:30 AMBest Friends Furever with Kel Mitchell
    12:00 PMGame Time with Boomer Esiason
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Health News, Local TV, Miami News


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 10 a.m. on April 25, 2020.

FLORIDA: 30,839 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 29,996
  • Deaths: 1,055
  • Hospitalizations: 4,849
  • All 67 counties reporting
  • Total Tests: 334,974
  • Negative Test Results: 302,260
  • Percent Positive: 9.2%

MIAMI-DADE: 11,005 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)

  • Residents: 10,868 Residents Not In Florida: 1, Non-Residents: 133
  • Deaths: 295
  • Hospitalizations: 1,253
  • Total Tests: 73,945
  • Negative: 62,302;  Awaiting Results: 265, Inconclusive: 169

BROWARD: 4,591 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 4,467, Non-Residents: 124
  • Deaths: 162
  • Hospitalizations: 828
  • Total Tests: 40,472
  • Negative: 35,800 Awaiting Results: 45, Inconclusive: 36

MONROE: 77 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 68, Non-Residents: 8
  • Deaths: 3
  • Hospitalizations: 10
  • Total Tests: 1,098
  • Negative: 971, Awaiting Results: 24, Inconclusive: 0

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard and are updated twice daily.

UNITED STATES: 890,524 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 51,017 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 2,790,986 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 195,920
  • 185 countries/regions affected

 

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

RELATED:
Current Curfews In South Florida
Drive-Through Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time

Comments