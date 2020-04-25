



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida high school seniors will not be walking across the stage this year with diplomas in hand, but one school really put in the effort to celebrate their graduating students in a big way.

On Saturday, a caravan of vehicles with teachers and staff from Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale surprised seniors with personalized signs to commemorate this major milestone in their lives.

Cardinal Gibbons principal Oscar Cedeno had this to say:

“We’ve been able to get these signs that were delivering to all the families to remind our seniors you know obviously we’re dealing with a difficult time due to COVID-19.”

“The signs are to remind seniors that we’re here for them. It’s important to know that they’re a part of the gibbons family in faith. And being able to celebrate the fact that they’re part of the class of 20-20.

“I think it’s great honestly. It’s a good way to keep us connected to the school and it was just a fun way to appreciate us being graduates now.”

Teachers tell CBS4 that they hope the graduates will carry today’s surpise with them as a reminder that we really are all in this together.

