MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A massive investigation is underway after a police-involved shooting.
It happened on NW 17nd Avenue between 46th Street.
When a robbery investigation officer attempted to do a traffic stop around 2 a.m., multiple people in the vehicle got out began shooting at her, according to Miami police Deputy Chief Ron Patier.
The officer returned fire. One of the subjects was grazed in the neck and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Patier said the officer’s Tazer on her belt was struck by a round but she is okay.
A perimeter was set up and two other subjects were taken into custody.
Patier said they are searching for three other possible subjects who were in the vehicle.
