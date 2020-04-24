



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Strict social distancing rules will remain in place as parts of Miami-Dade County slowly begin to reopen amid the coronavirus crisis.

During a virtual meeting with reporters on Friday, Mayor Gimenez said the restrictions that have been in place are working and they will need to stay in effect when things open up.

“That’s why any openings we’re planning for, parks and other places, will require strict following of social distancing and police will be out there enforcing the rules,” said Gimenez.

Outside, open air environments will be the first to open, with guidelines and enforcement of those guidelines.

“Before we open up any of these spaces, and the waters and the golf courses, there will be enforcement personnel in place to make sure that that is in fact happening. We’re hiring over 400 people, people that were out of work, either because at the Hard Rock Stadium, those kind of security personnel that know how to do this. We’re hiring those folks to help our ports personnel, our marinas, or golf courses,” he explained.

The Mayor is in contact with a security company, that employees security people, at places like sporting events. Gimenez said at least 400 people will be hired and their directive is simple.

“We’re hiring them to make sure that everybody understands the rules, and that that everybody maintains the rules and he will explain it to you first. And then if you don’t want to follow the rules, then we’re going to have to ask you to leave.”

The County is determined to make sure things are properly in place before residents get back out outside.

“As long as we have already everything prepared, as long as we have the personnel there, as they’re trained, they jave their uniforms, and they know exactly what it is they need to do and that we have adequate time to so that the people, residents of Miami Dade County can look at these orders and understand them prior to then enjoying the outdoors.”

The Mayor does not have an exact day of when parks will reopen but did say it will be a weekday and not a weekend in order to prevent larger crowds.

Earlier this week, a Miami-Dade task force began to lay out plans for the County’s ‘New Normal Initiative’ which included Miami-Dade Parks, marinas, and golf courses.