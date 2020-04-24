MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Friday got off to a very warm and steamy start with low 80s across South Florida.

It felt like the upper 80s and low 90s due to high humidity.

Record heat likely this afternoon as highs will soar to the low to mid-90s. The CBS4 Weather team is forecasting a high of 94 degrees in Miami which would tie the current record of 94 set back in 1991.

The average high this time of year is 84 degrees.

It will feel like the upper 90s and lower 100s when you factor in high humidity. A few storms may develop late afternoon and this evening.

The rain for chance will be higher Friday night due to an increase in moisture. Lows will be warm in the upper 70s.

Saturday is looking soggy. A very moist, unstable atmosphere will lead to some active weather. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move in throughout the day.

The Storm Prediction Center is forecasting a marginal risk of some strong to severe storms with the potential for heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and small hail. There is a slight chance of funnel clouds.

It will be hot and steamy. as highs will climb to the low 90s.

We remain unsettled through Sunday with the potential for spotty storms.

Once the cold front moves in, it will not be as hot on Monday. Highs will be in the upper 80s. By Tuesday morning we’ll wake up to cooler lows in the upper 60s and highs will be back to normal in the low to mid-80s.