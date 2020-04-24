MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A weekend trip to the Florida Keys won’t be happening any time soon.
County officials said after having detailed discussions with the health department it was decided not to open the Florida Keys to visitors throughout May, and possibly longer, because of the continued threat of COVID-19 in areas outside of the county.
Monroe County Emergency Management is working on a draft framework for a phased reopening in the future. The agency said that the relaxing of protective measures will be considered when there are no new cases or a steady downward trend in the Florida Keys for at least two weeks. This will be based on test results as testing becomes more widespread.
There is no set timeline and the potential phases may move faster or slower. If issues re-arise, protective measures could be re-implemented.
Monroe County COVID-19 Framework Table
The framework’s first phases include opening outdoor recreational facilities throughout the county and to begin the re-opening of non-essential businesses. These will be done after reviewing the actions Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.
“Once benchmarks are met for the containment of the virus in the broader geographic area including Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, the final phases would include reopening lodging, removing the checkpoints coming into the Florida Keys, and lifting screening measures at the airports,” according to a statement from the county.
RELATED:
Current Curfews In South Florida
Drive-Through Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
How To Make Your Own Face Mask
Tips To Protect Your Vehicle While It Sits Unused During Coronavirus Stay-At-Home Order
You must log in to post a comment.