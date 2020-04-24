Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 7 a.m. on April 24, 2020.
FLORIDA: 29,648 confirmed cases
- Residents: 28,843
- Deaths: 987
- Hospitalizations: 4,640
- All 67 counties reporting
- Total Tests: 303,050
- Negative Test Results: 271,499
- Percent Positive: 9.8%
MIAMI-DADE: 10,588 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)
- Residents: 10,457, Residents Not In Florida: 1, Non-Residents: 130
- Deaths: 270
- Hospitalizations: 1,183
- Total Tests: 68,134
- Negative: 57,120, Awaiting Results: 266, Inconclusive: 160
BROWARD: 4,431 confirmed cases
- Residents: 4,307, Non-Residents: 124
- Deaths: 157
- Hospitalizations: 849
- Total Tests: 38,441
- Negative: 33,931 Awaiting Results: 46, Inconclusive: 33
MONROE: 74 confirmed cases
- Residents: 66, Non-Residents: 8
- Deaths: 3
- Hospitalizations: 11
- Total Tests: 1,068
- Negative: 965, Awaiting Results: 29, Inconclusive: 0
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard and are updated twice daily.
UNITED STATES: 869,172 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 49,963 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 2,719,522 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 191,228
- 185 countries/regions affected
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
