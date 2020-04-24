CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 7 a.m. on April 24, 2020.

FLORIDA: 29,648 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 28,843
  • Deaths: 987
  • Hospitalizations: 4,640
  • All 67 counties reporting
  • Total Tests: 303,050
  • Negative Test Results: 271,499
  • Percent Positive: 9.8%

MIAMI-DADE: 10,588 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)

  • Residents: 10,457, Residents Not In Florida: 1, Non-Residents: 130
  • Deaths: 270
  • Hospitalizations: 1,183
  • Total Tests: 68,134
  • Negative: 57,120, Awaiting Results: 266, Inconclusive: 160

BROWARD: 4,431 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 4,307, Non-Residents: 124
  • Deaths: 157
  • Hospitalizations: 849
  • Total Tests: 38,441
  • Negative: 33,931 Awaiting Results: 46, Inconclusive: 33

MONROE: 74 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 66, Non-Residents: 8
  • Deaths: 3
  • Hospitalizations: 11
  • Total Tests: 1,068
  • Negative: 965, Awaiting Results: 29, Inconclusive: 0

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard and are updated twice daily.

UNITED STATES: 869,172 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 49,963 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 2,719,522 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 191,228
  • 185 countries/regions affected

 

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

