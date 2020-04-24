



NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County Parks will have a soft opening on Wednesday, according Commissioner Sally Heyman, but law enforcement would crack down on people not practicing social distancing.

Heyman, who was taking part in a food distribution event at Greynolds Park Friday morning, told CBS4’s Joan Murray up to 95 Miami-Dade Parks will begin opening next week.

“So a park that’s great like Greynolds Park, it will have a golf course that is open, but there’s no parts so that people can recreate and use our facilities without congregating,” said Heyman. “The large pavilions they will be closed. But the rest of them, their trails, the tot lots and other areas, the castle, the boathouse, things like that in different parks, Tamiami with the running track, Tropical with the ballparks, where people can come into our open spaces adhere to the restrictions of what is a fatal pandemic virus, but allows them to start enjoying it again.”

A soft opening means you will be allowed to walk in the park, but the big pavilions are not going to be open. You can’t have parties, large groups of people cannot congregate, and you must continue to keep that six-foot social distance requirement.

School resource officers as well as other law enforcement will be patrolling the parks to make sure regulations are being enforced.

As for golf courses, she said circumstances will vary by park.

Earlier this week, a Miami-Dade task force began to lay out plans for the County’s ‘New Normal Initiative’ which included Miami-Dade Parks, marinas, and golf courses.

If you want individual information about the park in your area, call 311.