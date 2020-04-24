



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We all need more positive moments in this trying time and some folks with big names, and big followings, are turning the tables and delivering us good news literally and figuratively.

If you haven’t seen it, it’s a must. John Krasinski’s ‘Some Good News’ is his weekly digital newscast where he delivers positive reports during the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, he hosted a virtual prom for the graduating class of 2020 who were missing their milestone celebration. Guest stars included Billie Eilish with her brother Finneas and The Jonas Brothers.

During his recap of the party, Krasinski tossed to a weather report from Brad. Yes, that Brad.

“It looks, ahh, pretty good, yeah,” said actor Brad Pitt while hanging out his window.

In another episode, SGN invited the original Broadway cast of Hamilton to perform for a little girl who could not attend her scheduled Hamilton performance due to the COVID-19 outbreak. You can find all of these on youtube.

Reading to kids has become a favorite pastime for some famed authors and stars.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama hosts a virtual read along for kids every Monday at noon on PBS Kids social media page.

Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams launched https://www.instagram.com/savewithstories/ which has more than a hundred stars signed up to read to kids on Instagram and Facebook, giving tired parents a break. It also benefits Save the Children and No Kid Hungry.

In a star-studded food drive effort, a huge list of celebrities and athletes are championing the “All In Challenge” and tagging their friends to donate some amazing experiences that you can bid on in an online auction or enter a chance to win. It raises money for America’s food fund which includes Feeding America and Meals on Wheels America.

Experiences up for bid include meeting the entire cast of ‘Friends’, playing ‘HORSE’ with Magic Johnson, and joining Drew Barrymore in her upcoming talk show this Fall on CBS.

“I would like someone to spend the morning with me, producing it with me and being my copilot,” Barrymore told the bidders.

Texan actor Matthew McConaughey, ever true to his school, the University of Texas at Austin, has a fabulous game day ticket.

“What I’m offering you is a chance to come to Austin with me, my family, my friends, my box, and attend a UT Longhorn game next season,” he said.

There are plenty of feel good stories out there. You can find positive news all the time on cbsnews.com/theuplift.

Stay safe at home.