



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins have selected Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

In his three seasons with the Crimson Tide, the 22-year-old lefty threw for over 7,400 yards with 87 touchdowns and just 11 interceptions while completing 69.3 percent of his passes.

The biggest question has been Tagovailoa’s durability.

During his collegiate career, Tagovailoa had tightrope surgery on both ankles and his junior season was ended by a dislocated hip that needed to be fixed surgically.

On top of that, former NFL executive Michael Lombardi told CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald that Tagovailoa had suffered a previously undisclosed broken wrist.

But up to this point, all of his medical checkpoints have pointed towards a healthy recovery.

Now that their first pick is out of the way, the Dolphins have two more selections to make thanks to a pair of trades last season. The team owns the 18th (via Pittsburgh Steelers) and 26th (via Houston Texans) overall picks.

