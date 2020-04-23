MIAMI (CBSMiami) – What a difference a day makes.

Thursday morning’s lows were in the upper 70s and low 80s compared to the 60s we enjoyed on Wednesday.

Many areas were 10 to 13 degrees warmer than Wednesday.

We’ll see a breezy day ahead with gusts as high as 25 miles per hour.

This afternoon we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will climb to around 90 degrees. Near-record heat will be possible since the current record in Miami is 91 degrees set back in 2002. It is unlikely we will break the current record of 93 degrees in Ft. Lauderdale.

Thursday night will be warm and breezy with lows in the upper 70s.

The warming trend continues Friday and into the weekend as highs will be above average in the low 90s and we’ll flirt with record heat. The rain chance begins to increase Friday afternoon. Spotty storms will be possible. Scattered showers and some storms will be possible on Saturday and Sunday due to another front on the way.

By early next week, it will not be as hot as highs will be in the upper 80s on Monday, and lows will drop to around 70 degrees. Next Tuesday we’ll finally be back to normal with highs in the low to mid-80s.