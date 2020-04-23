Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One positive brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic has been the steep decline of homicides in the city of Miami.
The Miami Police Department says it experienced its first six-week period without a homicide since 1957.
That streak ended after two recent homicide reports.
Chief Jorge Colina told the New York Times that while the numbers are down, he still worries about underreported domestic violence and child abuse.
He also said the number of car break-ins has started to creep up.
