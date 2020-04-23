



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you’ve already tested positive for COVID-19, you can now get a retest at three drive-through sites in Miami-Dade County.

The drive-through testing sites at Marlins Park, the Youth Fair site at Tamiami Park and the South Dade Government Center are now accepting appointments for retesting.

Before this change in policy, people who wanted a second test to make sure they were cleared of the virus would have to seek COVID-19 testing from private healthcare providers.

The free retesting began Thursday at Marlins Park and will begin Friday at the other two locations, according to a spokesperson from the Miami-Dade Emergency Operations Center.

To qualify for a free retest, you must be a Miami-Dade resident, be over the age of 18, and have tested positive for COVID-19 more than two weeks ago. If you don’t have symptoms but have been in close contact with some who has tested positive, you can also get a test.

To make an appointment at any of these locations, call 305-499-8767.

In Broward County, Memorial Healthcare at the C.B. Smith drive-through testing site in Pembroke Pines is also providing retests by appointment only to those 18 years and over who are asymptomatic or symptomatic and first responders and healthcare workers who are asymptomatic or symptomatic.