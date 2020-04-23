MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With the NFL Draft rapidly approaching, CBS4’s Jim Berry and Kim Bokamper break down several Miami Dolphin position groups, looking at last year’s production and looking forward to potential draft scenarios.

Today’s position of focus – the quarterback.

With their first selection, the Dolphins are poised to take the signal-caller they have been searching for since Dan Marino retired 20 years ago.

The Miami Dolphins have the fifth pick in the 2020 draft and are poised to select a quarterback to build the team around. Led by Heisman Trophy winner and expected top pick Joe Burrow, out of LSU, there are several players expected to be selected in the first ten picks. The two players dominating all of the conversations for the Dolphins are Tua Tagovailoa out of Alabama and Oregon’s Justin Herbert. Many feel one or the other will be on the Fins selection. Is Tua too injury prone? Can Justin be a leader? There are a lot of questions to ask.

Many feel the Dolphins will select a quarterback with their first pick, it’s just no one knows who exactly that will be.

Jim Berry and Kim Bokamper break it down.