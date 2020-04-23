



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – While most local restaurants in South Florida are staying open for takeout and delivery, some are adding “grocery store” to their operations.

Like many chef-restaurant owners, Michael Beltran remembers how quickly the COVID-19 pandemic made its impact.

“Two days later, it’s been a month and a little bit, we closed on that Tuesday as our last day of service,” he said.

Beltran consolidated his Coconut Grove restaurants Navé and Ariete into one restaurant for takeout since they are so close to each other, while adding a grocery store to the front of Chug’s, his Cuban diner.

“However you can pivot, quickly adapt, be as creative as possible, showcase who you are, the community will remember those things,” said Chug’s.

On Instgram, they post not only their weekly Chug’s offerings like pastelitos and croquettes, but also a grocery list that includes a wide variety of produce, meats, and dairy. They’re even making their own bread, ice cream, and pasta – available for pickup or delivery.

“Trying to showcase the talent we have as much as possible, be there for the community as much as we can,” said Beltran. “I know for me it’s tough going to the grocery store.

Niven Patel, owner of Ghee Indian Kitchen, also consolidates his restaurants. The takeout menu available are dishes made from the produce grown on his Homestead farm.

Instead of waiting, he gives the surplus to those who need it, while hoping he can stay afloat when this is all over.

And it’s not just small businesses – even chains struggling. A Texas Roadhouse Kendall is also operating as a butcher shop, offering discounted prices on their meats. Customers can order butcher packages of all sizes on Friday to pick up on Saturday.

