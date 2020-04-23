



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida’s tourism and hospitality industries have taken a huge hit with little travel and the closing of beaches and hotels due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Miami Beach, 75 percent of hotel hourly workers have been laid off, thousands in the restaurant industry as well.

David Wallack, owner Mango’s Tropical Cafe on Ocean Drive, is bracing for a rough future.

“Who’s going to be flying in from Europe, who’s going to be flying in from the Northeast and New York. Nobody. In essence, we are living in a very science fiction movie you might say,” he said.

During a webinar with tourism industry leaders, Bill Talbert, the President and CEO of the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, announced the Miami Shines marketing campaign similar to one used after 9/11 which encouraged residents to vacation in their own back yard.

Meanwhile on the MiamiandBeaches.com website, there are portals for businesses to secure help.

“There are lots of programs that none of us are really aware of that don’t get a lot of publicity. My view is the more help we can give particularly with our industry the better off we will be,” said Talbert.

The tourism industry like others will eventually reopen in stages. “Stay-cations” may be the first step.

As far as relief, Dr. Michael Cheng, with FIU’S Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, highlighted the more than $1.4 million raised as part of a relief fund for restaurants and bars to help pay laid-off workers.

“This relief fund will help independently owned restaurant and bar owners who have laid off their employees. The intention is for the money to be used to pay their displaced workers,” said Cheng.

The new reality for the tourism industry will include new dining policies at restaurants, and new ways for guests and workers to check in to hotels.

Wendy Kallergis, president and CEO of the Greater Miami and the Beaches Hotel Association, explained what it could look like at hotels.

“What is your first stay going to look like? Most likely employees upon arrival will have temperature taken, retrained on all types of services, while at the same time accommodating guests in same fashion,” said Kallergis. “Guests will approach desks with glass. You’ll be escorted by staff to elevator that will accommodate two people. Tables of four in restaurants will accommodate two. Grab-and-go will become more popular.”

A series of video conferencing meetings will be held to prepare hotels on how to eventually reopen. They’ll closely follow government policy changes and work on better sanitation practices.

Next Friday, Miami Beach City Manager Jimmy Morales is expected to unveil a framework of what a gradual or phased re-opening could look like.

