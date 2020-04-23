Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11 a.m. on April 23, 2020.
FLORIDA: 28,832 confirmed cases
- Residents: 28,043
- Deaths: 960
- Hospitalizations: 4,409
- All 67 counties reporting
- Total Tests: 298,587
- Negative Test Results: 267,876
- Percent Positive: 9.7%
MIAMI-DADE: 10,356 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)
- Residents: 10,234, Residents Not In Florida: 1, Non-Residents: 121
- Deaths: 260
- Hospitalizations: 1,130
- Total Tests: 66,739
- Negative: 55,955, Awaiting Results: 267, Inconclusive: 161
BROWARD: 4,315 confirmed cases
- Residents: 4,192, Non-Residents: 123
- Deaths: 147
- Hospitalizations: 827
- Total Tests: 37,497
- Negative: 32,101 Awaiting Results: 47, Inconclusive: 34
MONROE: 73 confirmed cases
- Residents: 65, Non-Residents: 8
- Deaths: 3
- Hospitalizations: 11
- Total Tests: 1,049
- Negative: 931, Awaiting Results: 45, Inconclusive: 0
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard and are updated twice daily.
UNITED STATES: 843,937 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 46,851 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 2,658,387 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 185,434
- 185 countries/regions affected
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
