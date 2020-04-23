



OAKLAND PARK (CBSMiami) – Four shoplifters who have a thing for diapers have stolen thousands of dollars worth of baby products from stores in North Lauderdale, Tamarac, and Oakland Park.

On Monday, March 9th, the stole nearly $900 worth of diapers from Publix in Oakland Park, at 950 E. Commercial Boulevard.

On Friday, March 20, they helped themselves to $200 worth of diapers and baby products from the Walgreens at 8199 N. University Drive in Tamarac.

Their most recent theft happened on Tuesday, April 14th when they swiped multiple boxes of diapers from the Family Dollar store at 7200 Southgate Boulevard in North Lauderdale.

Detectives believe the subjects were also involved in similar thefts recently at a Walgreens and CVS in Margate.

Broward sheriff’s investigators say subjects were seen driving a gold-colored Chevy Impala with damage to the rear bumper on one occasion and a blue Toyota Corolla on another.

Anyone with information on those involved in the thefts should contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.