



PEMBROKE PINES – In a sign of our coronavirus times, a home invasion robber made some unusual demands after he broke into a Pembroke Pines residence overnight.

Just after midnight, a man who lives in a home in the 700 block of SW 190th Avenue was awakened by a noise. When he went to check it out, he was confronted by an intruder who threatened to harm the man’s family if he did anything.

People who live in the gated Encantada community said the robbery was unusual.

“We live in a gated community and we have security, so it should be a safe neighborhood,” said Roberto Masson.

“It’s very scary. I have been here for 20 years and I have never heard anything like that,” said Gladys St. Armant.

The robber demanded “internet and food for his family,” according to the police.

“I’d give him a hamburger or something and even the WiFi password, but knock on the door, don’t just let yourself in. I understand people may not have a job or provide for their families,” said Masson.

The man proceeded to ransack the home and steal various items. Before he left, he threatened to harm the man if he called the police.

The police were called and they searched the area. The home invader was not found.

“We are asking residents to remain cautious as we continue to actively investigate this incident” according to a statement from the police.

Neighbors said they were worried, especially since everyone is home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I hope they find him. They should do a man search. Everyone is at home. Kids are home. People are at home. They should try to catch him,” said Masson.

“It’s very scary for him to be on loose like that. Yes, very nervous,” said St. Armant.

Anyone with information on this robbery can call Pembroke Pines police at (954) 431-2200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).

