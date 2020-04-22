



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Here at CBS4, we know many of you have lost your jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic.

We want to help by connecting you with available jobs in South Florida starting with a South Florida bakery.

They’re not just serving up cafecito and Cuban bread at CAO Bakery and Cafe.

Job opportunities are also on the menu at its new Hallandale and Sunset locations.

“We’re looking for employment of all positions from truck drivers to pastry chefs to front of the house, back of the house, chefs, managers in both of these locations,” said CAO’s Director of Operations Esteban Amaro.

Amaro says you can apply online at https://caobakerycafe.com/careers/ but they’ll also be doing in-person interviews Thursday from 10 am to 2 pm at their new Sunset location while keeping social distancing in mind.

“It’s going to be mainly outdoors. We’re doing 6 feet tape marks throughout the whole shopping center which is closed. We will walk through like stations. We do require face masks,” Amaro added.

Grocery stores have proven just how essential they are during this pandemic.

A new one about to open in Miramar is looking for dozens of employees.

“In preparation for the new store opening, we’re hiring 110 team members to get the store ready and up and running,” said Sprouts Farmers Market spokesperson Kalia Pang. “Positions range from department managers, assistant managers, cashiers, clerks, receivers, really store-wide.”

Pang says Sprouts Farmers Market isn’t your typical grocery store.

“We’re a little bit different in that we provide a service to our customers,” Pang said. “Our team members are highly educated and really passionate about the products we carry in our stores.”

Visit https://about.sprouts.com/careers/ to apply.

Publix is also hiring to keep up with demand at its South Florida locations.

Miami-Dade College’s Hialeah campus will host a virtual job fair for the grocery chain Thursday night at 6:00 p.m.

To participate, click this link:

The United States Postal Service says new positions are routinely posted on its career website.

It’s currently looking for tractor trailer operators in Opa-locka and people to deliver mail and packages in Hialeah.

Visit www.usps.com/employment each week for new postings.

For a complete list of job opportunities, click here.