MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With the NFL Draft rapidly approaching, CBS Miami’s Jim Berry and Kim Bokamper break down several Miami Dolphin position groups, looking at last year’s production and looking forward to see potential draft scenarios.
Today is all about the defensive line.
The 2019 Miami Dolphins defensive line was full of youth and lack of production, recording a league-low 23 sacks. Former first-round pick Charles Harris has been slow to develop, registering only half a sack last year, while 2019 first pick Christian Wilkins and veteran Davon Godchaux showed promise at the defensive tackle position.
This offseason, finding a pass rusher in free agency was a priority with the additions of two defensive ends, Shaq Lawson from Buffalo and Emmanuel Ogbah from Detroit. The Fins also added New England veteran middle linebacker Karl Van Noy to the mix to help lead one of the youngest defenses in football.
Bokamper explains how versatile pass rushers available like Auburn’s Derrick Brown and South Carolina’s Javon Kinlaw may be a perfect fit for Brian Flores’ defense.
Jim Berry and Kim Bokamper break it down.
