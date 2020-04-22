MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday the upcoming contract advertisement for Tamiami Trail Next Steps Phase 2 Project for the restoration of the Everglades.

The Tamiami Trail Next Steps Phase 2 Project will be advertised as a “Low Bid, Design-Build” contract on April 28.

It will allow qualified contractors to bid on the project that will raise 6.5 miles of roadway on Tamiami Trail between structures S-334 and S-333.

FDOT will then select the DesignBuild team in the summer.

Work is expected to begin before the end of the year.

“I have worked diligently with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and the National Park Service (NPS) to accelerate this critical infrastructure project,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

“The Tamiami Trail project is a key component of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan. Elevating the trail will allow for an additional 75 to 80 billion gallons of water a year to flow south into the Everglades and Florida Bay.”

Governor DeSantis announced in June 2019 that full funding had been secured to complete the project to elevate Tamiami Trail.

An additional $60 million was awarded by U.S. Department of Transportation to the state’s $40 million to fully fund the project.

The project runs through Everglades National Park and will be managed by FDOT in coordination with NPS.

Tamiami Trail Next Steps Phase 2 is expected to be completed by 2024.