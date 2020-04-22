



Michael Rubin, the Philadelphia 76ers part-owner and executive chairman of sports apparel company Fanatics, started the All-In Challenge a few weeks ago as a way to get athletes, entertainers and sports team to join the fight against coronavirus by offering once in a lifetime experiences. Now, international soccer star and Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham, is accepting that challenge putting his own experience up for auction.

The team announced Wednesday that Beckham would be offering fans the chance to play against him at the Inter Miami CF Training Complex. The winner of the auction will be asked to make a team of five to spend the day with Beckham.

First, the group will have the chance to play 5-on-5 against Beckham and his team. Then, they’ll be invited into the owner’s suite to watch an Inter Miami game along with fellow owners Jorge Mas and Marcelo Claure. Lunch is also on the menu as part of the whole experience.

“There are so many families being affected by this terrible situation, who are struggling to find money for food and we want to support brilliant charities who are doing some incredible work every single day under such difficult circumstances,” said Beckham in a statement.

To bid on the experience, fans can go to this link. The All-In Challenge will raise funds for programs such as Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America’s Food Fund, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.