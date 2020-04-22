



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With Miami Beach closed, residents are getting a little anxious to get back on the sand.

During a virtual city commission meeting on Wednesday, people urged the commission to re-open the beach, even if it’s just to residents.

“We should be able, some way, to open up the beaches to Miami Beach residents. It’s very important for residents to get outside and exercise while maintaining social distancing,” Miami Beach resident “Rich” told the commissioners. “Even if on the beach there is no sitting, no sunbathing, just moving around and exercising will go a long way. We should not have to wait two months for that.”

Others urged city leaders to do something to get small businesses back to work.

“You want to keep the beach closed, I respect that. You want to open partial things, go ahead, but you can’t keep small businesses closed. You have to give people some hope to stay alive,” said small business owner Eyal Anavim. “You have to help the small businesses open. It can not continue like this.”

Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe and Palm Beach counties are already looking toward the future to see what re-opening plans may look like. They agree it should happen in phases, beginning with limited openings of parks, marinas, and golf courses so people can get fresh air and exercise. No dates are set yet.

The Miami Beach City commission did not reveal any re-opening plans. They plan on discussing that on Friday.

“I think we need to think about reopening but I also think we need to think about the new normal. It’s not an event, it’s a process that’s going to last for months,” said commissioner Mark Samuelian.

