By Eliott Rodriguez
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With so many people spending so much time at home, the key to not going stir crazy is coming up with things to do to pass the time.  There are plenty of ways to avoid surrendering to anxiety, boredom and a whole host of negative emotions including putting together a puzzle.

Jigsaw puzzles are a hot commodity these days as some retailers report record-breaking sales.

The appeal of jigsaw puzzles in a pandemic isn’t hard to put together.

It keeps your mind focused elsewhere.

Athletes are doing them. Social media stars are doing. Even CBS4’s Eliott Rodriguez and his wife Brenda recently dove into a 500 piece puzzle appropriately called “Home Is Where The Heart Is.”

It took them two weeks to complete but with a little help from CBS4 photojournalist Rafael Murciano, here’s a time-lapse look at the result.

