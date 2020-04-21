MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Monday was a scorcher as temperatures soared to 97 degrees and set a new record high for the day and the month. Tuesday, will not be as hot due to a cold front on the way and some rain will bring us relief from the extreme heat.

South Florida woke up with warm temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. It is mainly dry with just a few showers across portions of the Keys.

Later Tuesday, there could be some scattered showers due to moisture associated with the front. A few downpours will be possible late morning and around midday. Highs will climb to 90 degrees.

Lingering smoke from a brush fire in west Miami-Dade may be steered towards the Metro areas by a Westerly wind flow. Residents with respiratory issues should stay inside.

Tuesday night will be more comfortable with lows in the low 70s.

Wednesday will be less humid and highs will be closer to normal in the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine.

Thursday and Friday we will warm up a bit as lows will be in the upper 70s and highs in the low 90s. Spotty showers possible late week into the weekend.