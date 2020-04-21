MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – One person was taken into custody after a brief overnight police pursuit on Miami Beach.
Just after 2 a.m., during the citywide curfew, Miami Beach police officers spotted a car they believed was canvassing homes on the Venetian Causeway.
When they went to pull it over, the driver took off and police gave chase.
When the car stopped near Dilido Island, two people got out and fled on foot. One entered the yard of a nearby home and was apprehended with the assistance of a Miami Beach K9.
The second person jumped into the Biscayne Bay. Police conducted a search and found the body of a male who matched the description of their subject near the Venetian Causeway.
When they checked out the car, it turned out it had been stolen earlier on Miami Beach but had not been reported.
