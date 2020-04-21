



MIAMI (CBS Miami) – With weddings postponed and other life milestones being celebrated at home, event photographers are reinventing themselves in order to keep working through the coronavirus pandemic.

Keeping safety and social distancing in mind, they’re creating memories to last a lifetime.

“They want to make light of it because it is such a scary and dark time, so they are trying to make light of it. But I just want to capture, I guess, this moment in time,” explained photographer Crystal Vazquez.

Vazquez and photographers like her are among the millions feeling the pinch of this pandemic on their businesses.

“For me, my business, it’s been difficult. I mean, we have bills to pay so it hasn’t been the easiest. So that’s why I, well I didn’t come up with the idea, but that’s where the “Front Porch Project” comes in. I heard that it was going around in the photographer community. I was like, ‘Wow, this is brilliant.’ I don’t have to come close to anybody and risk them or myself. It’s just like a nice way to still work because we need it.”

Vazquez will come to your house but stay outside and snap photos of you and your family on your front porch.

Rachel Sherman with TSS Photography based in Margate is offering a similar service.

Sherman calls them “Porch-traits”, and she says the demand is there.

“It’s easier for families because they have their college-age kids, their parents, are all home and they’re not running around all over the place for sports and piano lessons and whatnot,” Sherman told CBS 4’s Lauren Pastrana.

TSS Photography usually focuses on youth sports and school photography, but like so many of us, the company has had to adapt to the current situation.

“Being that all schools are closed and all parks and leagues are shut down right now, it’s been challenging. But we’re trying to find ways to be the silver lining and make the best out of a bad situation,” Sherman said.

Sherman says she’ll be standing at least 25 feet away from her subjects.

Vazquez will also be keeping her distance and wearing a mask.

Vazquez, whose husband is a firefighter, is also offering special deals on future sessions to first responders and others working on the frontlines of the pandemic.

“I’m going to be giving them a discount because, you know, they’re working so hard and they’re doing so much and I’m just appreciative of them and what they’re doing so I just want to give them something in return,” she said.

Prices vary for these types of “mini-photo shoots” between $45 and $100 for the time as well as select edited images.

