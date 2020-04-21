



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County Public Schools has released its plan for high school seniors who are graduating this year, but can’t walk in a traditional graduation ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Graduations will take place in a blended format comprised of a virtual graduation and senior recognition activities.

The virtual graduation ceremonies will be streamed online, and will include students as well as school, region and District administrators, and Board Members. Parents and guests will be able to remotely attend the virtual graduation ceremonies.

The School District will follow the published graduation ceremony schedule, from May 26 through June 3. However, the dates may be extended based on the virtual platform that will be used.

Each graduating senior’s picture will be displayed as their name is called during the virtual ceremonies.

All Class of 2020 senior recognition activities will be planned on a school-site level.

“The Class of 2020, like those who came before them, and those who will follow, deserve every bit of pomp and circumstance a traditional commencement provides,” said Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho. “While we are not able to provide that immediately, we will do all we can to ensure these graduating seniors feel honored, not only by their teachers, classmates, and loved ones, but by the entire community.”

The plan was created in collaboration with senior class representatives from every high school, community members and parents to determine the best way to address commencement while adhering to social distancing rules.

There will also be a district-wide Senior Recognition Day on May 20.

Leading up to Senior Recognition Day, the District will highlight seniors for the next five weeks.

Week of April 27 – May 1: College and athletic scholarships recipients

Week of May 4 – 8: Military and first-generation grads or other outstanding achievements, including exemplary community service

Week of May 11 – 15: Top 10 percent of graduates and Silver Knight award nominees

Monday, May 18 & Tuesday, May 19 – Recognition of all seniors

Wednesday, May 20 – Community-wide Senior Recognition Day.

On May 20, schools will be encouraged to post “Class of 2020” photos and students will be asked to share videos of special memories on social media platforms using the following hashtags:

#MDCPSGrad

#Classof2020

#MeetMDCPSGrads

#SeniorSpotlight

The community is also invited to express congratulations via social media utilizing these hashtags to collectively acknowledge the accomplishments of the Class of 2020.