



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The teachers union for Miami-Dade County is launching a new ad campaign and website to help parents get the free meals the school district is offering.

The website allows parents to type in their zip code and find the closest location for free meals.

The campaign started because the union was concerned that only about 20 percent of families with kids in Miami-Dade schools were taking advantage of the meal program.

“Teachers know that students can’t learn when they are hungry,” said Karla Hernandez Mats is the President of United Teachers of Dade. “What we’re seeing is that although the district is putting information out. And yes they have served over a million meals, and they are doing a great job of providing these resources, we just don’t feel that enough communities know or have access because they don’t have the information.”

Currently, there are more than 245,000 Miami-Dade County students on the free or reduced lunch program, but a vast majority of them are still not accessing this resource due to lack of access or information about pick-up.

The website is www.freeschoollunch.info

Click here for a list of free food distribution sites for Broward County Public School students.