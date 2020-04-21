



TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – While most of the state and the nation remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Florida Lottery is still open and running, even though offices are closed.

However, Lottery officials want to remind players to play safe during this unprecedented time with these tips:

If you must make a trip to the store, please do not go only for Florida Lottery tickets.

Utilize the Advance Play option when purchasing Draw game tickets.

Use the self ticket scanner at retail locations instead of handing your ticket to a clerk to check if it’s a winner.

Follow the CDC’s recommended social distancing practices and safety guidelines to keep a healthy distance when in public.

To minimize exposure as much as possible, all Lottery offices closed to the public on March 23 and remain closed until further notice.

During this closure, all player and retailer services are being conducted via phone, email, and mail.

The Lottery is still drawing numbers nightly and those winning numbers air during the CBS4 News at 11.

CBS4 is your official Lottery station.

Players who have winning tickets are encouraged to mail them to Florida Lottery Headquarters or a Florida Lottery district office to claim their prize. Additionally, all claim deadlines have been extended by 90 days, giving players the option to hold on to winning tickets until offices reopen to the public.

For information on how to claim a Lottery prize during this office closure, visit www.flalottery.com/closures.