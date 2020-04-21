MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Recognizing an ongoing need due to furloughs and layoffs due to the coronavirus pandemic, Farm Share of South Florida will be hosting a number of food distributions on Tuesday.
One will be in Opa-locka. It will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Sherbondy Park Pavilion in the 700 block of Sharazard Boulevard.
There will be another food distribution in Cooper City. They’ll be handing out food from 10 a.m to noon at the Suellen H. Fardelmann Sports Complex at 10300 Stirling Road.
Mayor Francis Suarez is partnering with Farm Share for a food distribution at the Mana Convention Center at 2217 NW 5 Avenue. It will run from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
There will also be a food distribution at the Hollywood Tri-Rail Station, 2900 Sheridan Street. It will run from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
RELATED:
Current Curfews In South Florida
Drive-Through Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
How To Make Your Own Face Mask
Tips To Protect Your Vehicle While It Sits Unused During Coronavirus Stay-At-Home Order
You must log in to post a comment.