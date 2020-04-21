Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11:30 a.m. on April 21, 2020.
FLORIDA: 27,495 confirmed cases
- Residents: 26,761
- Deaths: 839
- Hospitalizations: 4,063
- All 67 counties reporting confirmed cases
- People Tested: 278,888
- Negative Test Results: 249,564
- Percent positive: 9.7% positive
MIAMI-DADE: 9,840 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)
- Residents: 9,726, Residents Not In Florida: 1, Non-Residents: 113
- Deaths: 227
- Hospitalizations: 953
- Total Tests: 60,474
- Negative: 50,457, Awaiting Results: 238, Inconclusive: 177
BROWARD: 4,149 confirmed cases
- Residents: 4,029, Non-Residents: 120
- Deaths: 126
- Hospitalizations: 709
- Total Tests: 35,770
- Negative: 31,583 Awaiting Results: 57, Inconclusive: 38
MONROE: 73 confirmed cases
- Residents: 66, Non-Residents: 7
- Deaths: 3
- Hospitalizations: 10
- Total Tests: 968
- Negative: 895, Awaiting Results: 39, Inconclusive: 0
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard and are updated twice daily.
UNITED STATES: 788,920 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 42,458 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 2,501,156 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 171,810
- 185 countries/regions affected
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
