MIAMI (CBSMiami) — With millions of people responsibly staying at home and practicing social distancing to help curb the spread of coronavirus, folks are coming up with some unique ways to keep themselves distracted while abiding by those stay at home orders.
Whether it’s doing puzzles, cooking, or just binge watching the Tiger King or Ozark on Netflix, there are a multitude of ways to pass the time while remaining indoors.
Another popular way to pass the time is playing music and our own CBS4 Photojournalist Rafael Murciano is an accomplished musician on various instruments and an amazing editor.
Watch his latest compilation above titled “Distractions.”
