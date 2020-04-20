ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Mattie, a rescued bald eagle, recently had the opportunity to get a bird’s-eye view of her home at SeaWorld Orlando from the top of the Sky Tower.

Mattie is 17-years-old and she can’t fly.

Some of her enrichments include taking her up to different places so she can get a real-life bird’s-eye view of what’s going on in the park.

According to her trainer Amy, Maddie was rescued when she was just a few weeks old after falling out of a tree.

The Florida Audubon Center rescued her and discovered she had a broken wing.

It took a year for that wing to heal, but during that year, she unable to learn how to fly and hunt. So even though the wing healed, she was deemed unreleasable due to the injury.

The Florida Audubon Center reached out to SeaWorld Orlando to ask if they could be her forever home. Of course they said yes and Amy and Maddie have been working together for quite a few years building an amazing relationship.

SeaWorld Orlando remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.