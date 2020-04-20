



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police dispersed crowds violating social distancing guidelines during David Guetta’s relief concert in Miami on Saturday, but they missed one and the video posted on social media has some people very upset.

The two-hour concert was streamed live as millions tuned in around the world. It was in partnership with the Miami Downtown Development Authority to raise money for non-profits.

Guetta says the concert raised $700,000 for four organizations, including Feeding South Florida and the World Health Organization.

The show took place outside of Icon Brickell and the W Brickell and for some lucky residents, it was a party on their balconies, like many of the ones seen in Brickell during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But someone had a party on their balcony and the video shows people dancing and gathering and without any regard to social distancing guidelines.

Florida has prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people during the pandemic. There are definitely more than 10 people in the video and only one person seen wearing a protective face mask.

It’s estimated about 5,000 people from the buildings in downtown Miami and Brickell got to see the show in person.

