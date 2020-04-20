MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It was a warm and muggy Monday morning with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s across South Florida and it’ll be a scorcher Monday afternoon.

Highs will soar into the low to mid 90s and record heat will be possible.

The CBS4 Weather team is forecasting a high of 94 degrees in Miami, the old record is 92 set back in 2015.

Ft. Lauderdale will likely break a record since the forecast high is 92 degrees and the old record is 90 degrees set back in 2006.

Key West forecast high is 88 degrees and the old record is 89 degrees set back in 1877.

Bottom line: it will feel more like Summer as highs will be well above our average high of 84 degrees and it will feel more like the upper 90s and lower 100s due to high humidity.

The breeze building out of the southwest will help to heat us up. It will be downright windy at times with gusts as high as 25 miles per hour.

A small craft advisory is in effect due to the gusty winds of up to 30 knots and a moderate chop on the bays. There could be a few showers late in the day.

The rain chance will be higher Monday night with scattered showers and a few storms possible. Lows will be warm in the upper 70s.

Tuesday there is an increase in moisture associated with a front will lead to some showers and storms. Highs will be around 90 degrees.

Not as hot by Wednesday when highs will be in the upper 80s.

Late week, the rain chance will be low and there will be plenty of warm sunshine with highs climbing to 90 degrees on Thursday and Friday.