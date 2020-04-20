MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With the NFL Draft rapidly approaching, CBS4’s Jim Berry and Kim Bokamper break down several Miami Dolphin position groups, looking at last year’s production and looking forward to potential draft scenarios.
Today is about the wide receiver group.
Wide receiver may have been the most productive unit on the team last season. Former first-round pick DeVante Parker finally showed the production that made him the fourteenth pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. Second-year tight end Mike Gesicki enjoyed a breakout second half while 2019 undrafted rookie Preston William’s was a star early in the season before being set back by injuries.
The NFL Draft is littered with talented wide receivers this year, from big targets like Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy to CeeDee Lamb from Oklahoma. As many as seven players may be drafted in the first round Thursday night.
While the Dolphins may not be in the market for a big receiver, speed receivers like Denzel Mims out of Baylor may be on their list. Injuries to Dolphins speed receivers like Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant have been an issue the last couple of season, so a young speedy receiver may be on Brian Flores’ wish list.
Jim Berry and Kim Bokamper break it down.
