MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A laid-off hospitality worker wants to raise awareness for people financially impacted during coronavirus closures by walking from West Palm Beach to Tallahassee.

“My route is 417 miles, give or take, and 12-13 days,” said Beau Guott.

Guott was laid off from his job at the Ben Hotel almost a month ago.

“I’ve been in the hospitality industry since I was a teenager. It means a lot to me, and so do the people I work with,” he said.

Guott is one of the many without a job right now and without a clue of when he’ll be employed again.

“We don’t know when it ends and that’s where the frustration lies,” he said.

That’s what motivated him to make the long trek to Tallahassee, to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

“The point of this trek so to speak is, I will stop in several towns on the way up to Tallahassee and interview out of work Floridians,” he said.

Guott wants to share those stories at the DEO when he gets there. He hopes to find a job opportunity with the department and maybe hear an apology.

“I think it’d be refreshing if someone said, ‘we messed up,’ or, ‘we’re not getting it done on the schedule we thought we’d get done on’,” he said.

Hospitality workers along Guott’s route have already offered to house and feed him.

“With the closure of our industry, there’s a kinship there, people are already reaching out,” he said.

Guott will be documenting his journey on Facebook and Instagram under the name “The Walk To Tallahassee.”