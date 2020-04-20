MIAMI (CBSMiami) – When Jacksonville opened its beaches last week people flocked to the ocean and we didn’t see compliance with social distancing.

South Florida mayors, like Dean Trantalis from Fort Lauderdale, said don’t expect to see our beaches opening any time soon.

“I’m very concerned that there are some public officials in different parts of the state who are jumping the gun. What that does is raises false hopes for people as we’re trying to flatten the curve in this pandemic,” he said.

What is being looked at here is re-opening parks in South Florida. Maybe not today or tomorrow, but when medical data shows our COVID-19 cases and deaths are on the decline.

“We’ll create passive recreational spaces for people to get exercise and to enjoy, but we likely will not allow things that you just can’t exercise social distances when you use them,” Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

Gelber said there are many areas of parks that would not be used.

“If you go to a tot lot, you’re not going to be able to use the tot lot. You’re not going to be able to go on the gym equipment. You’re not going to be able to go and play basketball with a group of people where you’re going got be touching the same ball and each other,” he said.

We could see marinas re-open but there would be rules so we don’t have scenes like we had last month where boaters grouped together and had big parties on the water. Golf courses could also open with new rules, like only one person to a cart.

Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy said he and his fellow South Florida mayors are talking a lot so that when it’s time to make changes, everyone will be on the same page.

“You can’t have some passive parks and marinas open up in one area and not have it open up in the other because then you just send more people than necessary to that place that opens up,” said Levy.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez is hosting a virtual town hall meeting on Monday afternoon to get input on how and when to open things up in phases when the time is right.

“I have heard from a lot of people who are ready for us to open outdoor activities,” he said. “Others are concerned we’re opening up too soon.”

The mayor spelled out details of the “New Normal Initiative” and explained plans for enforcement. “That means Miami-Dade police, along with local police departments, U.S. Coast Guard, Florida Fish and Wildlife officers will be cracking down on anyone not following social distancing and other rules.

Broward Mayor Dale Holness is hosting a conference call with mayors around the county to discuss their ideas.

All the mayors we spoke to said none of this will happen until there’s medical evidence to show it’s the right time and that social distancing can still be observed. For now, the official word is ‘stay home and stay safe’.