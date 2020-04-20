Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade County Parks has teamed up with two leading hunger relief organizations to host much needed food distribution events Tuesday, April 21 to help feed families during the coronavirus pandemic.
There is a Farm Share food distribution event beginning at 9 a.m. at Homestead Air Reserve Park, 27401 SW 127th Avenue, in Homestead.
There is also a Feeding South Florida food distribution event at 9:00 a.m. at Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th Street in Miami. The Tropical Park event ends at 11:00 a.m. but takes place every Tuesday until further notice. Approaching drivers are asked to use the Bird Road entrance.
RELATED: FEEDING SOUTH FLORIDA FOOD DISTRIBUTION LOCATIONS
Both events are organized on a drive-through, first-come, first-served basis. Residents are required to wear masks, stay in their vehicles, and open their trunks when it’s their turn in line to receive the food.
For more information, call 786-300-9046.
