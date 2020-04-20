



TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) — It’s official. The Florida High School Athletic Association said Monday that it is canceling all spring sports events, including championship events.

The FHSAA’s decision came two days after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that schools will continue distance learning for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.

“With the evolving threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19), we must ensure that we do not contribute to the spread of this illness,” a statement posted on the association’s website said. “We are deeply saddened for our student-athletes who have seen their seasons and/or high school careers end so abruptly. Our association knows the impact and role high school athletics play in the lives of so many and will continue to work towards the betterment of high school sports. We know this is a trying time, but the health and safety of all is of utmost importance to this association.”

The statement also thanks the graduating seniors whose seasons ended so abruptly.

“To all our senior student-athletes, we thank you for dedicating your time and efforts to your school, your coaches, and your teammates. Cherish the memories you have made and embrace all that the future holds for you. While we are saddened that you are unable to compete this season, we could not be prouder to have been represented by such hard-working individuals.”

The statement also said that additional eligibility will not be granted for spring athletes who have lost this season of competition.

FHSAA sanctioned Spring sports include: baseball, basketball, Golf, lacrosse, soccer, softball, tennis, volleyball, and wrestling among others.

(©2020 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)