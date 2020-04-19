



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Gov. Ron DeSantis has released the names of long-term care facilities and nursing homes where residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

By our count, there are 39 facilities in Broward and 54 in Miami-Dade with cases of coronavirus.

There were no facilities in Monroe County on the Florida Department of Health’s list.

READ: List Of Florida Long-Term Care Facilities With COVID-19 Cases

Gov. DeSantis said he released the information so that family members of people living there are informed.

He added that he’s expanding the number of strike teams going into nursing homes and doing testing.

The Florida Health Care Association, which represents some of the facilities, released a statement, which read, in part:

“An important part of the process has been open dialogue among long term care facilities and our partners at the local, state, and federal levels. Our members continue working to keep family members informed about their loved ones’ safety while visitor restrictions are in place. We recognize that this decision is based on the need for a transparent flow of information during this challenging time.”

RELATED:

Current Curfews In South Florida

Drive-Through Testing Locations

Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time

How To Make Your Own Face Mask