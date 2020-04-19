Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez will be holding a virtual town hall to discuss the reopening of parks and waterways amid the COVID-19 crisis.
The event will be held on Monday, April 20, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on the mayor’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.
The mayor will be hosting a panel of experts from the medical field and various industries, who will be available to comment on the different phases of planning.
Gimenez wants community input, so residents can begin asking questions on the mayor’s social media accounts starting Sunday.
