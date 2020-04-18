FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A second walk-up testing site for coronavirus opened in Fort Lauderdale Saturday morning.

Dozens of people lined up at the Urban League, in the 500 block of Northwest 27th Avenue, to await their turn.

The first walk-up location opened Friday at Mitchell Moore Park, in the 900 block of Northwest 10th Street, in Pompano Beach.

The National Guard, Broward Sheriff’s Office, and the Health Department are running the sites.

Both walk-up locations, which open at 9 a.m. daily, are capped at 200 tests per day.

On Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis acknowledged that drive-thru testing has not been accessible to everyone.

“Maybe it is just too far away from where you live, maybe you don’t have reliable ground transportation. So we wanted to see where those gaps were in testing access and see if we in the State of Florida can help to try to fill those,” he said.

The governor added that by opening walk-up sites, it will increase testing capacity and help alleviate long lines at drive-thru testing sites.

“At this point, we have tested one in every 96 people in Florida based on current numbers. Obviously the ratio will get better as we get more tests results in but I think this one, what we are doing today, is really important to make sure that communities are not overlooked,” he said.

To get tested at the walk-up sites, people must be showing symptoms. Appointments can also be made by calling (954) 412-7300.

If the two walk-up sites in Broward are successful, DeSantis hopes to add more of those types of sites in other underserved areas.