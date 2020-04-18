HOLLYWOOD – Recently retired Seminole Police Officer Calvin “Cal” Harrison died Friday night at the Cleveland Clinic Hospital in Weston from coronavirus.

Harrison, 76, had been hospitalized since March 27 for treatment of coronavirus symptoms and had tested positive for the virus.

Harrison began his police work in 1978.

On April 26th, 1995, Harrison was searching a Hollywood home for a rape suspect, when the suspect surprised him and shot him in the head. A June 1995 Sun-Sentinel article quoted Harrison about the shooting.

“The last thing I remember is the shot and going to the ground,” said Harrison. “I should be in a grave right now. There has to be a God. If it wasn’t for him, I’d be a dead man.”

Harrison was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, where surgeons were able to stabilize him. He was released from the hospital nine days later.

Arthur Anthony Florida was later convicted of rape and the shooting of Harrison.

After a long period of recuperation, Harrison returned to the Seminole Police Department and continued his service until his retirement on February 25th, 2020.

“Cal spent over 28 years with the Seminole Tribe and was well-known in the Seminole community and in law enforcement circles,” said William Latchford, Executive Director for Public Safety of the Seminole Tribe of Florida. “He was always a survivor, but sadly, he couldn’t survive the coronavirus.”

Harrison resided in Pompano Beach. He is survived by sons Calvin J. Harrison of Sunrise and James Harrison of Boynton Beach, and one brother, David Harrison, of Ohio.