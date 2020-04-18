



TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Governor Ron DeSantis announced some good trends during a coronavirus response update on Saturday.

The governor said there have been 31,443 tests in the past two days. He added that the percentage of those testing positive is the lowest our state has had in the last two to three weeks. He called them “good trends” and “good signs.”

DeSantis also announced that a ‘rebound and resurgence’ task force will be announced on Monday, the first day the group will meet by telephone. They will be tasked with coming up with a three-stage approach (short, medium, long term) to re-opening the state. He said he expects short term strategies by the end of next week.

The governor also announced that distance learning will continue and K though 12 schools will be closed through the end of the year.

“I think there were just logistical things, I think you had kind of a division amongst folks whether this was a good idea or not. I think the last thing you want to do is force everyone in school and have half the kids not show up because their parents didn’t want or their teachers didn’t want to do it, so it was an easier decision for me to make knowing that we’ve done so well with the distance learning,” said DeSantis.

In addressing coronavirus cases in nursing homes and senior care facilities, DeSantis said there have been 1,627 cases including residents and staff. He said he is expanding the number of strike teams going into nursing homes and doing testing.

DeSantis encouraged the state’s health department to release the names of the facilities with positive cases.

Click Here for the list of long term care facilities with positive COVID-19 test results.

The governor said they have screened nearly 22,000 people coming in from hot spots like New York and New Orleans who have been told they have to self isolate.

DeSantis said the state was looking to develop relationships with commercial labs that can do high input testing.

For example, he said, someone showing symptoms can get results quicker. He said they are also working on relationships to get higher amounts of test results back as quickly as possible.

The governor said they were also working on getting antibodies test kits. He said once Florida gets those kits they will strategically test people.

