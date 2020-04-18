MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With the NFL Draft rapidly approaching, CBS4’s Jim Berry and Kim Bokamper break down several Miami Dolphin position groups, looking at last year’s production and looking forward to potential draft scenarios.
Up first, the running backs.
In 2019, the Miami Dolphins were last in the league in rushing yards with 1156 yards from scrimmage, six individual players accounted for more rush yards, including Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Miami Miracle creator Kenyan Drake was traded mid-season, Mark Walton left the team for disciplinary reasons, and second-year player Kalen Ballage failed to show progress, all of which were key components in helping 37-year-old quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick lead the team in rushing, unprecedented in NFL history.
With game-breaking talent available at the running back position in the draft like D’Andre Swift out of Georgia and Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor, will the Dolphins add a dynamic playmaker to their backfield with one of the first or second-round selections? Or will it be running back by committee in South Florida?
Jim Berry and Kim Bokamper break it down.
