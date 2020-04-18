MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There are a number of food distribution events happening Saturday to help those who are struggling.
Miami-Dade Commissioner Xavier Suarez and Farm Share are holding one at the Gibson Bethel Community Center, 5800 SW 66th Street, in South Miami. It will go until 1 p.m or until the supplies run out.
The Islamic Center of South Florida is distributing ten pallets supplies, including food and face masks, at their center in Pompano Beach.
A group called “Putting the People’s Business First” is holding a distribution at Miami Executive Airport, 12800 SW 145th Avenue. It will go until the supplies run out.
