MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11 a.m. on April 18, 2020.

FLORIDA: 25,269 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 24,577
  • Deaths: 740
  • Hospitalizations: 3,680
  • All 67 counties reporting confirmed cases
  • People Tested: 248,412
  • Negative Test Results: 221,258
  • Percent positive: 10.2% positive

MIAMI-DADE: 8,996 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)

  • Residents: 8,883, Residents Not In Florida: 1,Non-Residents: 82
  • Deaths: 197
  • Hospitalizations: 853
  • Negative: 43,534, Awaiting Results: 224, Inconclusive: 163

BROWARD: 3,833 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 3,715, Non-Residents: 118
  • Deaths: 116
  • Hospitalizations: 615
  • Total Tests: 32,125
  • Negative: 28,258, Awaiting Results: 59, Inconclusive: 34

MONROE: 73 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 66, Non-Residents: 7
  • Deaths: 3
  • Hospitalizations: 9
  • Total Tests: 938
  • Negative: 837, Awaiting Results: 28, Inconclusive: 0

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard and are updated twice daily.

UNITED STATES: 706,832 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 37,084 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 2,273,986 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 156,076
  • 185 countries/regions affected

 

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

