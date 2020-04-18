Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11 a.m. on April 18, 2020.
FLORIDA: 25,269 confirmed cases
- Residents: 24,577
- Deaths: 740
- Hospitalizations: 3,680
- All 67 counties reporting confirmed cases
- People Tested: 248,412
- Negative Test Results: 221,258
- Percent positive: 10.2% positive
MIAMI-DADE: 8,996 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)
- Residents: 8,883, Residents Not In Florida: 1,Non-Residents: 82
- Deaths: 197
- Hospitalizations: 853
- Negative: 43,534, Awaiting Results: 224, Inconclusive: 163
BROWARD: 3,833 confirmed cases
- Residents: 3,715, Non-Residents: 118
- Deaths: 116
- Hospitalizations: 615
- Total Tests: 32,125
- Negative: 28,258, Awaiting Results: 59, Inconclusive: 34
MONROE: 73 confirmed cases
- Residents: 66, Non-Residents: 7
- Deaths: 3
- Hospitalizations: 9
- Total Tests: 938
- Negative: 837, Awaiting Results: 28, Inconclusive: 0
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard and are updated twice daily.
UNITED STATES: 706,832 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 37,084 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 2,273,986 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 156,076
- 185 countries/regions affected
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
